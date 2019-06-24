Imperial Buffet demolition underway

Heavy equipment is now working to tear down the former Imperial Buffet at the Kearsarge Plaza. Investigators have deemed the building unsafe to go into.

The blaze sparked in mid-May — starting in the kitchen around 7:00am.



Due to the design of the building and roof, smoke damage spread across the plaza affecting other business.

The majority of the business in the Plaza are currently in the restoration process — Mammoth Restoration has been contracted for the work. Several business owners in the plaza many say they are looking forward to re-open.

As for a timeline on the project, it is unknown when the wing of this plaza will reopen.