Imperial China Buffet now open at former Old Country Buffet

The Imperial China Buffet has re-opened following a shut down after their former location in the Kearsarge Plaza caught fire.

The new location opened its doors at the former Old Country Buffet, which is located at 7200 Peach Street.

The new space is nearly twice the size of the old location. Buffet Manager Duke Chen says they have added new menu items to the buffet.

“Since this place is a lot bigger than the other one, we have more variety. Also we kept the old food from the old menu too, only there are more varieties than the old menu” said Duke Chen, Manager, Imperial China Buffet.

They are now open seven days a week.