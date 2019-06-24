Imperial China Buffet set to be demolished

Heavy equipment,as well as a fence, now sit onsite to tear down the former Buffet at the Kearsarge Plaza. It has been just over a month since the devastating blaze that completely destroyed the Imperial China Buffet.

Since the Mid-May fire, investigators have deemed the building unsafe to go into. The fire started in the kitchen around 7 a-m. Due to the design of the building and roof, smoke damage spread across the plaza affecting other business. Majority of the business in the plaza are currently in the restoration process Mammoth has been contracted for the work.

When talking with several business owners here in the plaza many say they are looking forward to re-open. What is still unclear at the moment is how much of the building will need to come down.