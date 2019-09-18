Imperial China Buffet to re-open soon at new location

The Imperial China Buffet is making their move back to business after the Kearsarge Plaza fire.

Management for the Imperial China Buffet tell’s Action News that they are just a few weeks away from opening at a new location.

That new location is the former Old Country Buffet. The new space is said to be twice as big as the former location. New items are expected to make the menu.

“We want to take care of our customers that we had. They kept asking if we want to go back to business. We don’t want to disappoint them,” said Duke Chen, Manager, Imperial China Buffet.