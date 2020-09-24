Importance of getting your yearly flu shot

Have you gotten your flu shot yet? It’s important to get one every year to keep yourself and everyone around you safe.

Cold season is near, so it’s time to get your flu shot.

“If you don’t receive the flu vaccine, there’s obviously a higher chance that you may contract the flu. No flu shot is 100% effective, unfortunately. Usually, 40 to 50% percent can be prevented if you receive the vaccine.” said Tim Zurn, LECOM Health Outpatient Pharmacy.

The vaccine is available at local pharmacies or your doctor’s office. While it doesn’t save you from the flu, it lowers your risk of coming down with a serious case, according to Zurn.

“Unfortunately yes, you still can get the flu after having the vaccine. It’s not 100% effective. However,. it can lessen the severity of the flu.” Zurn said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it is now more important than ever that you get your flu vaccine this year, even if you’ve never received it before.

“It helps protect you and others, but especially this year due to the burden that the health care system has seen due to COVID-19. If we can stay healthy, hopefully, we can reduce that burden that’s been placed on the health care system.”

After getting the vaccine, you may feel side effects, but that does not mean you’re getting the flu.

“You will have maybe some pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site which normally goes away in a day or two. You can also experience a fever, maybe some headaches, and muscle aches for several days after as well.” Zurn said.

If you have questions about the flu vaccine, you can contact LECOM’s outpatient pharmacy or your physician.