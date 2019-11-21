1  of  3
Importance of including children in census as 2020 Census grows closer

2020 is inching closer, meaning it’s almost time for the census and there is one group of people you want to be sure to include.

According to the census coordinators, 5% of children under the age of five were not counted in the 2010 census. By having an accurate count of children, it helps ensure the county a fair share of federal money to help with children’s success.

“This money goes towards programs such as the children’s health insurance program, school and lunch programs, housing assistance, education programs such as Title 1 and Head Start.” said Michelle Jaggi, Erie County Census Outreach Coordinator

Different ways you can complete the census form include a paper form, online form or by doing it over the phone.

