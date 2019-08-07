Important information on the Jet 24/Fox 66 frequency change

Last Friday at 6:30 p.m. JET 24 and Fox 66 changed their frequencies. This is a part of the “repack” of television channels nationwide brought on by the FCC to auction off large parts of the television spectrum to cellular wireless companies who want to use TV’s frequencies to send wireless internet. In addition to the channel changes, we are installing new transmitters which are already on the air, new “feed line” that carries the signal up our tower, and state of the art antennas.

“As you might guess, doing things 800 feet up in the air is a lot more complicated that changing the shocks on a 1983 Chrysler ‘K’ car,” said JET24/FOX66 chief engineer Paul Strater. “It takes a long time, it must be done safely and when there is rain or winds above 15 MPH, all work has to stop. So the work continues to make us even stronger as we were before.”

The WJET signal is being broadcast from an auxiliary antenna significantly lower on the tower than the main antenna that has yet to be installed. Strater said, “We expect, barring rain and winds, that this will be completed by the end of next week.”

If you are having trouble receiving WJET, this is likely the cause. Please “stay tuned” to this web site where we will announce progress and remember that you will need to re-scan your TVs again once the work is completed.