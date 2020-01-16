Important issues discussed at Wednesday evening’s Erie City Council meeting

Tonight’s city council meeting discussed many important issues. From councilwoman Liz Allen wanting to make the selection process for a new member on council more transparent to a presentation for the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

Erie Rise Leadership Academy had a very eventful 2019. But, after their charter was renewed, teachers telling JET 24 Action News that things are looking up for the academy.

Erie City Council is currently a panel of six…it’s supposed to e seven. 31 people have applied to fill Caz Kwitowski’s empty seat. Erie City Councilwoman Liz Allen says she came to Wednesday’s meeting on a mission to make the selection process more transparent.

“The last time we had to fill a vacancy on City Council, the voting was done by secret ballot. In addition, council members were allowed to cast up to 6 votes for one person.” Allen said,

Instead of one vote per person, Allen added that right from the start, results were skewed.

“Because people were voting in secret and somebody already had an advantage.” Allen said.

Also at the meeting, a presentation on the Erie Rise Leadership Academy highlighted the students. Teacher Dianntha McCaughtry said she’s excited to get the word out about the school’s work,

“So, we had a school spelling bee and we hosted a school choice city spelling bee with a couple different schools in the area.” McCaughtry said. McCaughtry said that she’s focused on helping the students realize their full potential.

“We’re in there every single day supporting these students, so it’s good to know that we have more time with them and to prove ourselves as one of the best schools in Erie.”

Currently, there are 31 candidates who would like to be a part of Erie City Council.