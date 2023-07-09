(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center is inviting the public to take a day to improve their health at their wellness market.

The Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center is holding a wellness market Sunday, July 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at their offices located at 2500 Palermo Drive

Attendees can enjoy a wide range of products and wellness services from a wide range of vendors and holistic practitioners including fresh produce, all natural products, hand-made products, and wellness services from Fresh Healthy Café and other local vendors.

Offering a unique approach to mental health and wellness, attendees can tryout wellness services ranging from massage and yoga to hypnotherapy and sound healing.

To learn more about Presque Isle Health and Wellness, you can check out their website here.