Improvement plans continue on ways to improve Erie’s Bayfront Parkway

Conversations continue on ways to improve Erie’s Bayfront Parkway.

During Erie City Council’s study session, council members worked with PennDOT on ways to control traffic on the Bayfront Parkway and West 12th Street.

The proposal is expected to also create safer walkways for pedestrians and bicyclists to get across the Bayfront Parkway.

Construction is expected to begin near the railroad tracks near State Street and the Bayfront Parkway.

“There’s still a lot of details, they have to work out and get approved. It’s not going to be something that happens quickly. It’s probably going to take a year and a half to two years to get it done.” Mayor Joe Schember.

The construction is expected to begin next summer.