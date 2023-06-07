(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $2.8 million project to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in Edinboro will start next week.

Improvement work has been scheduled at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County, according to PennDOT.

The majority of work on the project will take place at the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99, but additional work will be done at Route 6N and Mill Street, and Route 6N and Ontario Street to reduce congestion.

Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 12, and is expected to be completed by November 2023.

Improvement work will include:

Eliminating a lane on Route 99 northbound that is currently set up for traffic to turn right onto Route 6N;

Widening the turn radius in both directions of traffic on Route 99 to turn right onto Route 6N;

Realigning the left turn lanes on Route 6N at Route 99 so they are across from each other;

Widening the Route 6N through lanes;

Pedestrian updates, such as signals, crosswalks and ADA curb ramps at all three intersections;

Drainage upgrades throughout the work area.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

A separate construction project started in May along Route 99 in Edinboro to create a multimodal trail for cyclists and pedestrians between the entrance of the Edinboro Cemetery and the south entrance of the plaza near Walker Drive.

More information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects is available online.