Improvements by Wednesday afternoon

Erie, PA (WJET) – A large October Nor’easter continues to lash the New England coast and interior sections of the Northeast with flooding rain and gusty wind. The far western edges have been impacting us locally, with occasional light rain and drizzle, along with a north and northeast flow. The most notable rain amounts will be well East. The Erie International Airport recorded 0.22″ officially through 5 PM Tuesday. The amounts listed below include the past 24 hours.

Rainfall amounts from the past 24 hours.

The height of the coastal Nor’easter will peak Tuesday night, before slowly weakening and moving away through Wednesday. Showers gradually taper to drizzle and patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

Nor’easter creating heavy rain and damaging wind along the East coast.

A north and northeast wind continues through Wednesday, but wind speeds will be lower than Tuesday. While it will start out murky, with clouds, mist, and patchy fog or drizzle, more sunshine gradually returns as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday, before milder air returns briefly on Thursday.