Improvements coming to downtown Edinboro thanks to ECGRA grant

Improvements to the downtown of Edinboro could soon be underway, all thanks to a $250,000 grant.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the Mission Main Street Grant to help Borough’s efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor.

The money is designed to help the business community improve things such as facade improvements, transformation of lighting, and sidewalks.

With the addition of today’s announcement, ECGRA has invested over half a million dollars to the Edinboro community since 2011.

The Executive Director of the organization noted on what is the driving force of success for this funding.

“What I think is more exciting is how so many different folks from Edinboro have come together to cooperate, making improvements to their downtown. You’ve got the University working with the Borough, working with local businesses, and they are all going to make a difference in revitalizing their downtown,” said Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA.

The ECGRA has set aside $2.5 million in grants over the next three years for Main Street revitalization.