Improvements to Erie’s Bayfront enters new phase with construction underway on lower State Street

Improvements to Erie’s Bayfront have entered a new phase with construction underway on lower State Street.

Here is more on the Port Authority’s project.

On lower State Street just south of Dobbins Landing is where a four million dollar improvement project is underway.

Erie’s Port Authority awarded Perry Construction a contract to reconstruct the dock wall that holds State Street up between the east and west canal basin, as well as adding some amenities, removing the existing boardwalk, and putting in new landscaping and sidewalk.

“Being part of immediate need as far as infrastructure so yes the dock wall that holds up State Street was beginning to fail and we needed to accomplish this goal on behalf of the City as well,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie Port Authority.

Representatives from the Port Authority are hoping a lot of construction will be done this winter and complete before August of 2022.

This 4.1 million dollar project is funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“We’ve had many businesses that have popped up on the Bayfront. We’re hoping for many more. So having this project done in advance of PennDOT’s Bayfront parkway project and the whole reconstruction of that it will certainly have a new feel to the area,” said Sandberg.

One Bayfront business owner said that these changes are necessary. He said that he welcomes any changes that make the area more visitor friendly.

“I think it is really important that we fix the infrastructure down there. As groups like us go up there and develop and invest private dollars we need people to be able to walk around outside,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott said that the Bayfront during the summer has become increasingly busy. He said that in addition to the Hampton Inn Hotel and Oliver’s Beer Garden, he hopes to add another business to the area.

“Parking down at the waterfront, people like to be in a safe environment that is shiny and nice and new,” said Scott.

