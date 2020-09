On Friday September 11th, a 16-year-old boy was robbed at knife point while walking home during the evening.

According to Erie Police, the armed robbery took place around 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Lake Road.

Police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old black male who will now be charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill.

The victim was left unharmed after the robbery.