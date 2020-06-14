In case you missed it: A.N.N.A Shelter hosts fair food drive-thru to raise money for daily operations

This weekend, the A.N.N.A Shelter is teaming up with Gears-N-Grub to host a fair food drive-thru in order to raise money for their daily operations.

The event is held over at West 12th Street and Peninsula Drive.

Since February, the A.N.N.A Shelter has had to cancel all of their fundraising events.

The proceeds from this weekend’s drive-thru will go towards daily animal care which also includes adoption fees.

Today the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The assistant director said that not only have they had to cancel fundraising events the last couple of months, the shelter has not been receiving any grant money.

“Certain things are on hold including a lot of grants and so this really helps us. The money definitely goes towards really everything we do operationally,” said Matt Thompson, Assistant Director at the A.N.N.A Shelter.