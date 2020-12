In case you missed it: A one vehicle accident jammed up the Bayfront Connector on Friday evening.

The calls went out at around 5:25 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident on the Bayfront Connector northbound near Penn State Behrend.

According to reports from the scene, the car was laying on its side. No word has been released on the cause as of this moment.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. According to state police, there were no injuries.