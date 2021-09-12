In case you missed it: Barber Beast on the Bay returns to Presque Isle

Hundreds of people hit the beach on Saturday as the Barber Beast on the Bay returned to Presque Isle State Park.

The ten mile course was a test of skills on sand, water, trails and roads.

There were a total of 30 natural and manmade obstacles which included six new challenges that were added in 2019 and updated for this year.

Some people took on the beast all by themselves, while others chose to form teams.

All proceeds from the beast benefited the Barber National Institute which serves more than 6,200 children and adults.

“Can’t say enough about the volunteers on the Beast on the Bay. The Barber Center does an excellent job so it’s nice to give back to the community. It was nice to do this with my brother. This was our first competition thing to do together so couldn’t ask for better temperature,” said Justin Irwin, Beast on the Bay Participant.

“It is super amazing to see all of these people doing this for the Barber Center and just what the Barber Center does for the community and for the children,” said Ann Tanner, Beast on the Bay Participant.

This event also included a one mile event for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

