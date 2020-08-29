In case you missed it: Bayfront Maritime Center to hold virtual cardboard boat regatta

The Bayfront Maritime Center will still hold their annual Boat Regatta, but this year it will be a little different.

For the past nine years people have built full size boats and have also raced on a course behind the center.

This year because of the pandemic, people can build small models out of cardboard and it will be virtual.

The Maritime Center has built a small indoor course. These races will be streaming the races at 11 a.m. on Saturday the 5th.

“We had the fleet that kicked and won the revolutionary war during 1812, kicked the British off the lower great lakes. Its rich maritime history, boat building and fishing,” said Richard Eisenberg from the Bayfront Maritime Center.

Around a dozen people have signed up for the event.