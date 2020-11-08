In case you missed it: Blasco Library wraps up another book sale

On Saturday November 8th, the Blasco Library wrapped up it’s second book sale since the pandemic started.

Shoppers still had the opportunity to maintain social distancing and only nine people were allowed in the room at once.

The library held a book sale last month and raised about $3,000.

All funds from these book sales went towards programming and other services at the library.

The library funds programs including computer classes and senior classes as well.

“I think that libraries are really important this day and age. It keeps people aware of what is going on. It gives them a bit of fantasy release. It helps people put things into historical perspective. There are other historical things that have happened,” said Marcy Bencivenga from Friends of the Erie County Library.

The library plans to have another book sale the week of December 3rd.