In case you missed it: Britney Knight becomes first woman pastor at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant

History is in the making at one local church.

In it’s 90 years of existence, the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant has never had a woman pastor.

Britney Knight is now breaking the glass ceiling.

On Saturday, she was ordained and installed which will now allow her to offer communion.

Hundreds of pastors and priests from all over the state were there for the historic moment.

“This is a big step for this church, and I think it’s a really cool and special day because international women’s day is tomorrow and it’s really part of what’s going to happen here today,” said Britney Knight, Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Knight says she looks to help continue the growth of women in the clergy.