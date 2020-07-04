In case you missed it: Car crashes into bus after running red light

On July 3rd around 12:30 p.m. a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a bus.

This accident happened at the intersection of West 10th and Myrtle Streets.

The woman was heading north on Myrtle when she ran the red light and crashed head on into a bus.

The woman was driven to the hospital by an individual that was passing by. The driver of the bus was also taken to the hospital.

Police said that both of the injuries were non life threatening.

The woman who ran the red light will be charged with driving with no license, insurance or registration.

Police are still investigating the situation.