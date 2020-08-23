In case you missed it: Chippers Seafood officially opens their doors in downtown Erie

A much anticipated Erie restaurant finally opened their doors on Saturday August 22nd.

Chippers Seafood over on State Street opened their doors officially, however they are only doing take out at the moment.

The business owner however said that they did get a lot of people coming in and out while ordering food.

The owner said that while he is thankful for the business especially during the pandemic, they are still enforcing some strict safety guidelines.

“We are being aware, and we do have security here, and we are just making people aware that for you to please wear your mask when you enter and when you are in please keep your mask up and practice as much social distancing as possible,” said Curtis Jones, Owner of Chippers.

Jones said that one of his favorite things on the menu is the boil bag which has crab legs, shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn and special sauce.