In case you missed it: City of Erie is accepting permit applications for construction projects

In case you missed it: As of Friday May 1st, construction projects can once again begin in the city of Erie. The City is now accepting permit applications for said projects.

Both residential and commercial projects can resume as long as workers conform to the guidelines provided by the CDC.

This is a reminder that City Hall is still closed to the public, so permit forms can be dropped off at a drop box located at the Peach Street entrance to City Hall.

“Please just bare with us while we work through this new process. We understand that this is from them as well, but the most important part is that they follow the guidelines from the Health Department and comply,” said Andy Zimmerman, Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Erie.