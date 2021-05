On Erie’s West Bayfront, residents are relieved to hear that the city will not build an access road over the bluff.

Instead the city will be moving forward with the demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge.

This comes after 88% of residents surveyed said they objected to an access road.

City engineers said that the bridge has significant deterioration and needs to come down.

Money earmarked for the access road will be used to demolish the bridge.