In case you missed it: Clean and green project takes place in downtown Erie

Folks on Saturday were doing their part in keeping Erie clean while also getting a reward in return.

On Saturday September 12th, the Erie Downtown Partnership kicked off it’s clean and green project.

Volunteers were assigned a region of downtown to weed and clean the streets.

For their work, volunteers received a ten dollar gift card that can be used at a downtown business.

“Really it’s just to keep up with the cleaning downtown and to put a little money back in the downtown economy,” said Dave Tamulonis from the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Downtown Partnership did a clean up earlier this Summer. They plan on doing these clean ups every Saturday in September.

Erie Insurance is also helping with a sponsorship.