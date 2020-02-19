In case you missed it: Club Energy owner speaks out about the club closing

There’s new information tonight on that decision to close the controversial Club Energy, which angered neighbors after several shootings nearby.

The owners of Club Energy has his sights set on the future as he gets ready to close down his current business.

Chelsey Withers takes a look at what is next for the owner and the property of Club Energy.

Police were called to this area numerous times for problems neighbors say started from Club Energy.

The owner however hopes this property can be turned into something that can help the community grow.

“It was either we close it, or we keep going through all of these tickets and they end up closing it, and I’d rather close it myself,” said Jamar Williams, Owner of Club Energy.

Within the next 60 days Club Energy will close it’s doors in Erie’s east side.

The hope is the business which was designed to bring in different parties, receptions and a place for people to hang out and enjoy, can move to another area.

“We got other ideas that we are looking to do the same thing. My lawyer talked to the judge and the chief of police and they said basically if we are doing the same thing we are doing in a non residential neighborhood that they would allow it and won’t mess with us. That’s what we are doing now,” said Williams.

The city explained before opening a business anywhere there is a step that should be taken.

“Never buy a building until you check with the zoning to make sure you can do what you want to do,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement for the City of Erie.

Neighbors have raised concerns over the private club for months, but the owner’s lawyer explained he has concerns over how much attention the city gave the establishment compared to others.

“I think these tickets are excessive and I have never seen anything like it before in my entire life and I would hope again that our county and the justice system of our county will be fair in handling the tickets,” said Charles Sunwabe, Attorney.

The Club Energy owner went on to explain that his hope is that whatever is in store for this property is something that the community can get behind.

The owner stated he is turning the club back over to the original owner and he is doing a community center for the kids so it will be good for the community.

At this time it is unknown of when the exact closing date will be and when the name outside of this door will change.