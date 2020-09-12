In case you missed it: Community Blood Bank now accepting donors previously deferred by FDA

In case you missed it: Certain people who could not donate to the Community Blood Bank in the past are now able to donate.

The FDA announced the revised guidelines back in April. However, the Community Blood Bank needed time to implement these changes.

These changes included training the staff as well as modifying the computer systems.

The deferral time for those who have received a tattoo or piercing or even traveled to a malarial endemic area is now reduced to three months.

The blood bank is urging the community to donate blood to ensure they have an adequate blood supply.

“Every two seconds someone from the hospital needs blood, so that’s why it’s important to make blood donations routine,” said Jaclyn Seymore, Community Relations Specialist for the Community Blood Bank.