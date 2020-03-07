In case you missed it: Community leaders attend meeting discussing an Erie County community college

Leading members in Erie are all meeting to discuss plans to establish a stand alone community college in Erie County.

Empower Erie is inviting more than a dozen community members to attend an informational meeting about bringing a community college to Erie.

Ron DiNicola says it is important to bring community members together and present their case for a stand alone community college.

“Those that are looking for a bridge to an affordable education and that bridge to a good paying job that is what our commitment needs to be in rallying for a community college,” said Ron DiNicola, Co-founder of Empower Erie.

Empower Erie will meet with the State Board of Education for a hearing on March 18th.