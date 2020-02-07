In case you missed it: Community makes fundraising efforts for family of 4-year-old who was killed by a car

As the family of a 4-year-old boy who died in an accident Tuesday deals with the loss, support from the community has been pouring in.

The Springboro Fire Department has been accepting donations for the family since Tuesday’s tragic accident.

Chief Keith Shauberger says that since the fundraiser started, they have received many food and monetary donations.

The chief adds that he is close with the family and that the support goes to show how a small town works together to help people through tough times.

First of all, the outreach and the support from the community has been tremendously helpful for the family. We appreciate everything they have done so far. Keith Shauberger, Springboro Volunteer Fire Department Chief

If you want to help, you can drop donations off at the Springboro Fire Department.