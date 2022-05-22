Luxury car owners and collectors alike were able to attend a Corvette open house in Linesville on Saturday while they socialized and enjoyed other vehicles.

The event was hosted by Bair’s Corvette Shop. The event also included 400-500 different cars.

This was the 16th annual car cruise held at Bair’s Corvette which has been in business for over 50 years.

Attendees drove as far as five hours away to participate in this event.

Corvette owners always enjoy the chance to come together over something that they are passionate about as one owner explained to us.

“They’re fun to drive. We go to fun places as a group to Carlisle every year. We go to places like this. We were at a show last weekend. It’s just nice to get together with like minded people,” said Karen Medice, Corvette Owner.

The car cruise took placer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and attendance was once again high thanks to some great weather.