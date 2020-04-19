In case you missed it: Creamland Ice Cream Shop is now open

In case you missed it, Saturday April 18th was the first day of the take out season for Creamland Ice Cream Shop.

The owner of Creamland said that they are following all of the Department of Health and CDC rules and guidelines.

Employees of Creamland will now be wearing masks. The parking lot of the facility will also be marked with six foot stations.

This was a bit of an adjustment period according to the owner.

“It’s been a little challenging with all of the new regulations, but we’re learning and I think we’ve got it down,” said Colleen Loslein, Owner of Creamland.

The owner did add that opening day was not been as busy as the previous years, however business was pretty steady and the customers did follow the rules.