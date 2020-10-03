In case you missed it: Death of a Crawford County woman ruled by coroner as a homicide

The death of a 21-year-old woman from Townville has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Destine Conyers died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Conyers was found dead on the morning of Sunday September 27th along Mule Street in Crawford County.

Investigators said that they are still working to figure out where Conyers was in the last 48 hours before her death.

As of this moment, no arrests have been made in this case.