In case you missed it: Edinboro University keeps homecoming tradition alive while playing bagpipes

While COVID-19 has changed many plans for Edinboro University including student’s homecoming weekend, the university still had a chance to continue playing their bagpipes.

On Saturday October 3rd, students and a professor hit the streets with their bag pipes in the morning.

This event is typically part of the homecoming festivities for Edinboro University.

“Playing a range instrument like this, it’s ideal for the current conditions,” said Sean Patrick Regan, Professor, Bagpipers of Edinboro University.

The bagpipes festivities will last throughout the weekend.