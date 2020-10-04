In case you missed it: Edinboro University keeps homecoming tradition alive while playing bagpipes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

While COVID-19 has changed many plans for Edinboro University including student’s homecoming weekend, the university still had a chance to continue playing their bagpipes.

On Saturday October 3rd, students and a professor hit the streets with their bag pipes in the morning.

This event is typically part of the homecoming festivities for Edinboro University.

“Playing a range instrument like this, it’s ideal for the current conditions,” said Sean Patrick Regan, Professor, Bagpipers of Edinboro University.

The bagpipes festivities will last throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar