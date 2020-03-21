In case you missed it: EMTA announces layoffs after suspending bus routes

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) announced that it has suspended several bus routes which will now lead to several drivers being laid off.

CEO Jeremy Peterson said several routes have now been discontinued and with that they will no longer be needing about 15 to 20 drivers.

Peterson said that the drivers will still have a chance to be called back however.

Bus routes to Mercyhurst, Penn State Behrend, Gannon as well as the downtown trolley and cultural loop, will all be suspended until further notice.