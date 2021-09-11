In case you missed it: Erie Ale Works celebrates seventh anniversary

Two business owners celebrated seven years of serving up special brews to customers.

Erie Ale Works opened to the public back in 2014. On Friday September 10th, a celebration was held for their continued success.

The festivities included a food truck, ice cream, and two new beers brewed by Co-Owners Steve and Jeff.

One of the owners said that they could not have made it this far without the support of Erieites.

“It’s great when I see the same people a lot. It shows they care about us being here and the products we make. It means a whole lot to Steve and I and the rest of the staff that work here,” said Jeff McCullor, Co-Owner of Erie Ale Works.

People were also able to buy a commemorative t-shirt to mark the anniversary.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists