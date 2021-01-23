In case you missed it: Erie Art Museum announces new executive director

The Erie Art Museum has a new executive director.

The museum’s board voted unanimously to hire Laura Domencic. Domencic is currently working as an independent arts consultant.

Domencic directed an artist residency program in France and has served as director of the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

The incoming director said that the Erie Art Museum has the potential to strengthen it’s role as a regional cultural destination.

The Pittsburgh native will begin on February 8th taking over from Interim Director Pam Masi.