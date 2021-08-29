In case you missed it: Erie family establishes food stand on State Street

One Erie family made their dream come true by establishing a food stand along State Street.

William Hooten, along with his wife, has been grilling all kinds of street foods such as shish kabobs, Philly cheesesteaks, and classic American burgers.

Hooten said that their business of the Curbside Grill all began with he inspiration of his wife and their kids.

“Me and her figured we can provide for our family and let it take us on something good because this is beautiful right here, kinda cool,” said William Hooten, Owner of curbside Grill.

The Curbside Grill is located across Nancy Clark’s Car Wash on State Street.

They’re open from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. while weekends vary.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists