In case you missed it: Erie Housing Authority holds Annual Meet Your Neighbor Day

On Friday evening, folks got the chance to have some fun with neighbors and learn about the important community services.

The Erie Housing Authority held its Annual Meet Your Neighbor Day at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments.

This allowed folks to talk with neighbors and learn about housing authority services such as Headstart and the YMCA.

“We have all these beautiful buildings, but we want to bring people out and see these social services that we have,” said Michael Fraley, Housing Authority of the City of Erie.

Next week the Housing Authority will be holding a Meet Your Neighbor Day at the Better Housing and Lake City properties.

