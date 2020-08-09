In case you missed it: Erie Humane Society hosts Bark Brunch raising funds for shelter pets

In case you missed it, The Erie Humane Society put on an event called Bark Brunch on Saturday August 8th.
This event was a way for the Humane Society to raise funds for shelter pets.
Dogs and their owners enjoyed an outdoor brunch with a variety of food vendors selling treats for both dogs and humans.
The event was ten dollars to get in and dogs had the opportunity to enjoy activities such as an agility course contest as well as some pool time.
The executive director of the Humane Society said that the event gives people a chance to enjoy the six acres of property behind the Erie Humane Society. This event was also a chance for individuals to possibly adopt a new animal.
“See the property, have our dogs come out and meet them outside and if they do have pets they can bring their own pets and we’ll do meet and greets outside and they can find that new loving companion for their home,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.
With a five dollar donation, a volunteer from the Humane Society painted a portrait of dogs and their owners in only fifteen minutes.