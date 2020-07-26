In case you missed it: Erie Humane Society hosts socially distant pet adoption event Adopt-A-Palooza

The Erie Humane Society recently teamed up with other local pet adoption agencies for a socially distant pet adoption event on July 26th.

This was an event that they called Adopt-A-Palooza. This event took place on July 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. over at Lucky Dogs Stay and Play.

The venue was picked so that people could meet adoptable dogs of all sizes and ages out in a forty acre field thus making it easy for people to remain socially distant from one another.

The Erie Humane Society was joined by Hope Rescue, Happy Bark and Orphan Angels.

The executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said that this was a great turn out.

“We had a huge turn out with lots of people coming to check out the different organizations and trying to meet their next amazing companion,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

Bawol added that six of the sixteen dogs from the Erie Humane Society were adopted because of this event.