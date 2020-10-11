In case you missed it: Erie residents with Armenian backgrounds hold demonstration for peace in Perry Square

There was a peaceful protest held in Penny Square on Saturday October 10th.

A group of Erie residents who had Armenian backgrounds came together for a demonstration for peace.

The organizer of the protest said that they are advocating for peace in the war torn area of Artsakh.

Armenia and a neighboring country have accused each other of breaking a truce over this war torn area.

Local Erie residents with Armenian backgrounds gathered together to promote peace and support one another as some may have lost family and friends to the conflict.

The organizer of the event said that these protests are happening all over the United States and the world while promoting peace in these regions of conflict.

“For us, this is life and death so we’re out here fighting and we’re standing together and we’re more united than ever and it’s unfortunate that it’s over these circumstances,” said Nicolas Nasibyan, Organizer of the Demonstration.

