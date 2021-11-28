In case you missed it: Erie Sports Center launches scholarship fund for a four week soccer clinic

The Erie Sports Center launched their scholarship fund on November 27th during a four week soccer clinic.

The soccer clinic was open to all kids in the Erie community.

The main objective of the clinic was to give children the opportunity to be professionally coached in a world class environment regardless of their finances.

“So you have kids from all over the city that have come up. Some that have never played before, some that have played for their school, but haven’t tried travel soccer because the cost of it, and so it’s to try to open those opportunities for kids,” said Troy Bingham, Co-Owner of Erie Sports Center.

At the end of the sessions, at least six kids will be offered a $1,500 scholarship to be able to play travel soccer.

