In case you missed it: Tall Ships Erie recognized with two awards

Erie won two awards in recognition of the hard work it takes to make the tall ships event fun for all.

Tall ships is an Erie favorite every summer, and Tall Ships America recognized that.

Erie is a first time recipient of the Tall Ships Port of the Year Award. This award is given yearly at the annual Conference of Sail Training and Tall Ships for Tall Ships America in Florida.

“Tall Ships Erie, and Erie Pennsylvania was the best port for the tall ships challenge 2019 and that’s really amazing,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director of Flagship Niagara League.

Through all of the hard work it takes every year to make tall ships better, this award is a big deal.

According to Sabatini, the whole buildup to this involved him being on television quite a bit talking about a case for Erie to be the center of tall ships sailing in the country for that weekend. Finally Erie was selected and it took a lot of people to make it happen.

“We tried real hard, we were gutting for this, so I’m very proud of everything they did. They hosted a phenominal event and I was happy to be a part of it,” said Ian Bova, Sea Cook of the Brig Niagara.

And this does not stop with the Tall Ships Port of the Year Award. Erie was also awarded the award for Sail Training Education which is based off of what they were doing with the Niagara and also some of the stuff done with the Lettie G. Howard and with the programs done at Mercyhurst University.

When the crew members heard about the news about the two awards, they were excited.

“I was jumping with joy, literally in the back of the room I had a seat in the back of the room of the awards dinner and was leaping,” claimed Bova.

“Tall Ships Erie is something that we do for this community because we want there to be something really big and positive that puts Erie on the map, and it’s just a really exciting thing,” said Sabatini.