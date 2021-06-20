In case you missed it: Erie Zoo holds Equipment Day

Thousands of children of all ages got to visit the zoo with their families for Equipment Day on Saturday.

This day allowed children to get hands on experience with heavy-duty machinery. The machinery is the type of machinery that you typically see on construction sites including a dump truck, fire truck, excavators and tractors.

Organizers said that this has been an annual event for almost ten years except for last year.

“So it’s a little later this year. We usually do it early June, but we made sure this is the first event we could hold post COVID,” said Emily Smicker, Events Coordinator of the Erie Zoo.

All of the machines displayed are supplied by local vendors and private parties.

