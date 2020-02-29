In case you missed it: Fat Lenny’s opens newest location in Wesleyville

A punk rock ice cream shop has now expanded and opened it’s doors in Wesleyville.

Fat Lenny’s held a soft opening on Friday February 28th at it’s newest location over on Buffalo Road.

The ice cream shop first opened it’s doors back in 2017 on Peach Street before it relocated to West 8th Street.

Fat Lenny’s serves rolled ice cream, bubble tea and more.

The owner said he views the business as a way to help elevate different areas in the Erie region.

“I think ice cream, fun, music are things that do that for communities. I didn’t realize I was going to get the welcome that I got from the community. It has been overwhelming for me,” said Scottie Freeman, Owner of Fat Lenny’s.

The owner said he plans to open more locations in the future.