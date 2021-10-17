In case you missed it: Federal judge seeks answers following sale of Conneaut Lake Park

A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge is seeking answers from the new owners of Conneaut Lake Park over public access to the park.

According to the Meadville Tribune, in March of 2021, Keldon Holding LLC bought the park from the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million.

According to the Bankruptcy Court, the issue lays with public access and the removal of several rides.

A hearing has been scheduled for October 19th at the Erie Federal Courthouse.

For more information on this case, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists