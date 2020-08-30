In case you missed it: Fire department opens their station to the community and provide resources in order for people to recycle

A fire department over in Girard opened their station to the community and has also provided a resource for people to recycle.

An open house event took place at the Dobler Hose Company. The Department invited the community for a free lunch which also included activities for children.

The Dobler Hose Company accepted donations for the event while the proceeds went towards a Lucas Device which is an automatic CPR machine.

The fire department also provided a place for the community to recycle both paper and glass.

“People are very excited about having a place to take their glass since it is no longer considered to be recyclable by waste management,” said Greg Mitcho from the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company Administration.

Mitcho added that in the future, the Dobler Hose Company will have a site for the local community to drop off glass to be recycled.