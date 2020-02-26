In case you missed it: Fire in the tunnel under West 38th Street damages Zoo displays

A fire this morning heavily damaged displays used for Zoo Boo and the annual zoo parade.

Erie Firefighters were called to the tunnel running under West 38th Street near the Erie Zoo.

Scott Mitchell from the zoo confirms booths from Zoo Boo and the wagon used for a float the the zoo parade are likely destroyed.

West 38th Street also had to be closed for much of the day while inspectors figured out whether the fire had weakened the road. It’s since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.