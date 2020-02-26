Breaking News
Country’s first Intelligence Hall of Fame to be located at Mercyhurst University

In case you missed it: Fire in the tunnel under West 38th Street damages Zoo displays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A fire this morning heavily damaged displays used for Zoo Boo and the annual zoo parade.

Erie Firefighters were called to the tunnel running under West 38th Street near the Erie Zoo.

Scott Mitchell from the zoo confirms booths from Zoo Boo and the wagon used for a float the the zoo parade are likely destroyed.

West 38th Street also had to be closed for much of the day while inspectors figured out whether the fire had weakened the road. It’s since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar