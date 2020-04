In case you missed it, on Friday a former Warren County Middle School teacher was sentenced on drug charges.

44-year-old Matthew Kisor recently admitted to taking a backpack containing marijuana and meth into Beaty Warren Middle School.

Kisor was sentenced to serve nearly five years in state prison.

Kisor’s attorney told the court that his client’s actions resulted from an addiction to painkillers dating back to a wrestling injury back when he was a teenager.